Court reserves judgment on suit seeking disqualification of APC candidates in Rivers

Justice Adamu Turaki-Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, on Friday reserved judgment on a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the disqualification of the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Assembly candidates in Rivers State.

The judge reserved the judgment on the suit after counsels representing the parties presented and adopted their final written addresses.

He said the judgment date would be communicated to the parties.

The PDP is demanding the disqualification of APC candidates for violating the Electoral Act during the conduct of the party’s primary.

READ ALSO: Rivers APC spokesman, Wike’s staunch critic, dumps party to join gov in PDP

The party urged the court to declare the primary election null and void because they were not supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PDP is also demanding the disqualification of APC National Assembly candidates in Rivers State for the same reason.

However, a hearing on the matter is yet to commence.

