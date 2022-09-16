Politics
Court reserves judgment on suit seeking disqualification of APC candidates in Rivers
Justice Adamu Turaki-Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, on Friday reserved judgment on a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the disqualification of the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Assembly candidates in Rivers State.
The judge reserved the judgment on the suit after counsels representing the parties presented and adopted their final written addresses.
He said the judgment date would be communicated to the parties.
The PDP is demanding the disqualification of APC candidates for violating the Electoral Act during the conduct of the party’s primary.
READ ALSO: Rivers APC spokesman, Wike’s staunch critic, dumps party to join gov in PDP
The party urged the court to declare the primary election null and void because they were not supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
PDP is also demanding the disqualification of APC National Assembly candidates in Rivers State for the same reason.
However, a hearing on the matter is yet to commence.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...