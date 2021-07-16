News
Court restrains Kaduna govt from probing NLC warning strike
The National Industrial Court (NIC) on Friday restrained the judicial commission of inquiry set up by Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, from probing the recent warning strike by labour in the state.
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had in May declared a five-warning strike to protest the Kaduna State government’s decision to sack civil servants in the state.
The congress suspended the strike three days later after the Federal Government intervened in the dispute.
READ ALSO: Thugs reportedly besiege NLC Kaduna office as strike rages
Governor El-Rufai later set up a seven-member panel headed by Justice Ishaq Bello (retd) to determine the legality of the strike.
In her ruling on an application filed by NLC to challenge the establishment of the judicial commission of inquiry, Justice Ayodele Obaseki-Osaghae restrained the commission from enquiring into, deliberating upon, investigating, procuring evidence on the strike.
She also barred the panel from ordering the arrest of any member of the NLC.
The judge adjourned the matter till September 30.
