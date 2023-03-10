Court restrains police from arresting APGA governorship candidate over Ebonyi monarch’s murder

Justice Elvis Ngene of the Ebonyi State High Court 1, Abakaliki, on Friday, restrained the police from arresting the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate, Prof. Benard Odoh, over the alleged murder of a monarch in the state.

Igboke Ewa, who is the traditional ruler of Omege Village, Umuezeokaoha in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was murdered by gunmen at his palace on February 27.

The police declared Odoh wanted over a petition brought against him by members of the monarch’s family.

At the proceeding, the judge ordered the police to carry out a thorough investigation of the allegation against the APGA candidate.

He said: “I hereby direct the second and third respondents to thoroughly investigate the allegation levelled against the first respondent and others.

“If he or they are found culpable of the alleged murder, such persons should be arrested.”

