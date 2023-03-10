News
Court restrains police from arresting APGA governorship candidate over Ebonyi monarch’s murder
Justice Elvis Ngene of the Ebonyi State High Court 1, Abakaliki, on Friday, restrained the police from arresting the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate, Prof. Benard Odoh, over the alleged murder of a monarch in the state.
Igboke Ewa, who is the traditional ruler of Omege Village, Umuezeokaoha in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was murdered by gunmen at his palace on February 27.
The police declared Odoh wanted over a petition brought against him by members of the monarch’s family.
READ ALSO: Gunmen reportedly kill APGA ward chairman in Ebonyi
At the proceeding, the judge ordered the police to carry out a thorough investigation of the allegation against the APGA candidate.
He said: “I hereby direct the second and third respondents to thoroughly investigate the allegation levelled against the first respondent and others.
“If he or they are found culpable of the alleged murder, such persons should be arrested.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...