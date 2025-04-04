Court restricts all parties in Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s case against Akpabio from media interviews

A Federal High Court in Abuja has barred all parties involved in Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lawsuit against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and three others from granting press interviews or streaming proceedings on social media.

Justice Binta Nyako issued the order on Friday in response to a complaint by Akpabio’s lawyer, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), who accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of discussing the case in multiple media appearances, including interviews with the BBC and CNN.

“The case is sub judice,” Justice Nyako ruled. “There shall be no press interviews by any party or their lawyers regarding the subject matter of this suit.”

At the hearing, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lawyer, Jibril Okutepa (SAN), informed the court that the case was being heard for the first time since its transfer from Justice Obiora Egwuatu’s court. He urged the court to consolidate all pending applications with the main suit, emphasizing the urgency of the matter due to his client’s limited suspension period.

While lawyers representing the Clerk of the National Assembly and the Senate—Charles Iyoila and Paul Daudu (SAN)—agreed with Okutepa’s request for a joint hearing, Ogunwumiju and Umeh Kalu (SAN), representing Senator Neda Imasuem, opposed it.

Justice Nyako ruled in favor of Okutepa’s request, stating that all pending applications, including preliminary objections, would be heard alongside the substantive case. The court adjourned proceedings to May 12 for the hearing.

Akpoti-Uduaghan is challenging the Senate’s decision to suspend her for six months over alleged misconduct, arguing that she was not given a fair hearing before the disciplinary action was taken.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025, lists the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Senate, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Senator Neda Imasuem, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct, as defendants.

