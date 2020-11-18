Court revokes Maina’s bail, orders for his arrest

The bail granted the former chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina has been revoked.

The bail was revoked on Wednesday by Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, who also issued a bench warrant for Maina’s arrest anywhere he is seen.

Maina was granted bail in the sum of N500 million with a surety in like sum.

A former Senate Majority Leader, Ali Ndume, who suretied him, recently told the court that he had not been able to find the former pension boss.

When the matter resumed in the court on Wednesday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC’s) Lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar, told the court that Maina had jumped bail.

Maina is alleged to have diverted N100 billion of pension funds and also facing trial for alleged money laundering.

He is facing prosecution by the EFCC on a 12-count charge over alleged fraudulent activities.

