Court rules on suit challenging IGP’s tenure extension April 16 | Ripples Nigeria

Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday fixed April 16 for ruling on a suit challenging the extension of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu’s tenure.

The judge picked the date after lawyers in the case adopted and argued their written addresses on the matter.

A lawyer, Maxwell Okpara, had earlier this month sued the Federal Government over the extension of the IGP’s tenure.

Adamu, who joined the Nigeria Police Force on February 1, 1986, attained the compulsory retirement age on February 1.

President Muhammadu Buhari extended the IGP’s tenure for another three months last month.

The President, Attorney-General of the Federation, and Adamu were listed as respondents in the suit.

At Tuesday’s proceeding, the plaintiff’s counsel, Ugochukwu Ezekiel, told the court that hearing notice had been served on all respondents in the suit.

He urged the court to uphold his submissions and grant the reliefs being sought by his client.

Adamu’s lawyer, Dr. Alex Izinyon (SAN), urged the court to dismiss the suit for lack of merit.

