Court ruling confirms Nigeria’s readiness to fight bandits – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said on Friday the court’s declaration on bandits has confirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to the fight against banditry in Nigeria.

The AGF stated this in a statement issued by his media aide, Umar Gwandu, in Abuja.

He was reacting to the Federal High Court’s declaration of bandits as terrorists in Nigeria.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who made the pronouncement in his ruling on the ex parte application filed by the federal government, declared that the activities of Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’adda groups constitute acts of terrorism.

He also banned the activities of the groups and others in the country.

Malami stressed that the federal government was already taking necessary steps to end the activities of the criminals in Nigeria.

The statement read: “The development is a pointer to the commitment of the federal government to adhere to the international standards in respecting the rules of engagement in the fight against terrorism, separatists’ organisations, insurgency, and banditry in the country.

“By this declaration, the federal government of Nigeria has taken bold steps to deal ruthlessly with all terrorist groups and their sponsors in efforts to bring a lasting solution to the myriad of insecurity challenges in the country.

“The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in collaboration with relevant government agencies, including security operatives, are working assiduously to do the needful to take full advantage of this declaration.

“The government will gazette, publish the publicise the proscription order.”

