Court sacks Enugu Labour Party guber candidate, orders fresh primary

Court nullifies Labour Party governorship primary in Enugu, orders fresh election within 14 days

The Federal High Court, Abuja has nullified the governorship primary of the Labour Party in Enugu State that produced Mr Chijioke Edeoga as its candidate.

Justice Evelyn Maha who gave the ruling on Wednesday, ordered the party to conduct a fresh primary election within 14 days.

One Mr Odengene Nnaji had faulted the primary election that produced Edeoga as the governorship candidate of the party in Enugu, accusing the party of excluding him in the process.

Nnaji had approached a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, asking it to declare him as the authentic governorship candidate of the party for Enugu.

While the matter was still in court, the former governorship candidate of the party, Mr Casmir Agbo withdrew from the race, which led to the conduct of a fresh primary election on August 4, which produced Mr Chijioke Edeoga as the party’s candidate.

Nnaji who didn’t participate in the second primary election, approached the Abuja court to challenge the legality of the primary that produced Edeoga as the party’s candidate.

Ruling on the case, Justice Maha nullified the primary election and ordered the party to conduct a fresh primary election within 14 days that will include the duo.

Both Edeoga and Nnaji were members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They contested the governorship ticket of the party and lost. Thereafter, they defected to the Labour Party to fight for its governorship ticket for the 2023 election.

