Politics
Court sacks Enugu Labour Party guber candidate, orders fresh primary
Court nullifies Labour Party governorship primary in Enugu, orders fresh election within 14 days
The Federal High Court, Abuja has nullified the governorship primary of the Labour Party in Enugu State that produced Mr Chijioke Edeoga as its candidate.
Justice Evelyn Maha who gave the ruling on Wednesday, ordered the party to conduct a fresh primary election within 14 days.
One Mr Odengene Nnaji had faulted the primary election that produced Edeoga as the governorship candidate of the party in Enugu, accusing the party of excluding him in the process.
Nnaji had approached a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, asking it to declare him as the authentic governorship candidate of the party for Enugu.
READ ALSO:Labour Party calls for APC’s resignation from govt, withdrawal of candidates from 2023 polls
While the matter was still in court, the former governorship candidate of the party, Mr Casmir Agbo withdrew from the race, which led to the conduct of a fresh primary election on August 4, which produced Mr Chijioke Edeoga as the party’s candidate.
Nnaji who didn’t participate in the second primary election, approached the Abuja court to challenge the legality of the primary that produced Edeoga as the party’s candidate.
Ruling on the case, Justice Maha nullified the primary election and ordered the party to conduct a fresh primary election within 14 days that will include the duo.
Both Edeoga and Nnaji were members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
They contested the governorship ticket of the party and lost. Thereafter, they defected to the Labour Party to fight for its governorship ticket for the 2023 election.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...