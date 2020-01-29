Latest Politics

Court sacks suit claiming Omo-Agege is an ex-convict

January 29, 2020
Why APC banished Sen Omo-Agege, wants him arrested
By Ripples Nigeria

A High Court in Abuja has declared that the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege was not an ex-convict as claimed by his accusers.

A group, Incorporated Trustees of Patriotic Youth Organisation of Nigeria had filed a suit in the court alleging that Omo-Agege was an ex-convict in America and should have been disqualified from contesting election.

But the court presided over by Justice Othman Musa, dismissed the suit. He said that Omo-Agege was never convicted by any court of law in the United States of America.

The judge said the case was simply a non-criminal trial by a Judicial Commission of Inquiry which did not amount to a conviction.

He went further to hold that the case against the Deputy Senate President in the state of California was a disciplinary matter which he challenged in the US Supreme Court and won.

READ ALSO: ‘Buhari has been lying to Nigerians, he should resign immediately’

“So he is not under obligation to disclose such information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before contesting an election,” the judge said.

Further ruling that Omo-Agege did not commit any perjury as canvassed by the claimant, the judge awarded the cost of N1 million against the claimant for filing a frivolous suit aimed at denting the image of the Deputy Senate President of Nigeria.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!