Court sacks suit claiming Omo-Agege is an ex-convict

A High Court in Abuja has declared that the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege was not an ex-convict as claimed by his accusers.

A group, Incorporated Trustees of Patriotic Youth Organisation of Nigeria had filed a suit in the court alleging that Omo-Agege was an ex-convict in America and should have been disqualified from contesting election.

But the court presided over by Justice Othman Musa, dismissed the suit. He said that Omo-Agege was never convicted by any court of law in the United States of America.

The judge said the case was simply a non-criminal trial by a Judicial Commission of Inquiry which did not amount to a conviction.

He went further to hold that the case against the Deputy Senate President in the state of California was a disciplinary matter which he challenged in the US Supreme Court and won.

“So he is not under obligation to disclose such information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before contesting an election,” the judge said.

Further ruling that Omo-Agege did not commit any perjury as canvassed by the claimant, the judge awarded the cost of N1 million against the claimant for filing a frivolous suit aimed at denting the image of the Deputy Senate President of Nigeria.

