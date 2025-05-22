Court sentences 2 to death for armed robbery in Ogun

Justice Olugboyega Ogunfowora of the Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta, on Thursday sentenced two men, Wale Adedeji and Akeem Sulaimon, to death by hanging for armed robbery and attempted murder.

The third convict, Wahab Idowu, was sentenced to 21 years in prison for the same offences.

The trio were convicted on a four-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery and attempted murder.

In his ruling, the judge said the court was convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused persons committed the offences as charged.

He sentenced the three men to 14 years each on count one and two for conspiracy and armed robbery.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Mrs. Bolariwa Adebowale, told the court that the convicts committed the offences on October 29, 2018, at No. 40 Merroy Road in the Onikolobo area of Abeokuta.

She said the convicts, armed with knives and cutlasses, entered the house of one Mr. Rasheed Fajinmi, attempted to kill him and robbed him of his Ford Jeep with registration number MUS 769FF.

The prosecutor added that the convict also carted away the complainant’s clothes, shoes, four mobile phones, two ATM cards, jewellery, 32-inch plasma television and a cash sum of N64, 000.

The convicts also robbed one Miss Boluwatife Fajinmi of her iPhone, a 5x Nokia phone and wristwatches.

According to her, the offences contravened Section 21(b) and 1(1)(a)(5) of the Prohibition of forcible entry, occupation of landed properties, armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and other anti-violence and related offences law 2016.

