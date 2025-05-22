Connect with us

Metro

Court sentences 2 to death for armed robbery in Ogun

Published

35 seconds ago

on

Justice Olugboyega Ogunfowora of the Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta, on Thursday sentenced two men, Wale Adedeji and Akeem Sulaimon, to death by hanging for armed robbery and attempted murder.

The third convict, Wahab Idowu, was sentenced to 21 years in prison for the same offences.

The trio were convicted on a four-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery and attempted murder.

In his ruling, the judge said the court was convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused persons committed the offences as charged.

He sentenced the three men to 14 years each on count one and two for conspiracy and armed robbery.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Mrs. Bolariwa Adebowale, told the court that the convicts committed the offences on October 29, 2018, at No. 40 Merroy Road in the Onikolobo area of Abeokuta.

READ ALSO: 51-year-old man sentenced to death for armed robbery in Ekiti

She said the convicts, armed with knives and cutlasses, entered the house of one Mr. Rasheed Fajinmi, attempted to kill him and robbed him of his Ford Jeep with registration number MUS 769FF.

The prosecutor added that the convict also carted away the complainant’s clothes, shoes, four mobile phones, two ATM cards, jewellery, 32-inch plasma television and a cash sum of N64, 000.

The convicts also robbed one Miss Boluwatife Fajinmi of her iPhone, a 5x Nokia phone and wristwatches.

According to her, the offences contravened Section 21(b) and 1(1)(a)(5) of the Prohibition of forcible entry, occupation of landed properties, armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and other anti-violence and related offences law 2016.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

4 × four =


 

Investigations

Investigations2 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: No staff, no drugs, no ambulance: Inside Abuja’s failing rural health centres

On a sunny afternoon in the month of March, my bike man and I were travelling to Chorin Boso, a...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations4 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...