Court sentences 24-year-old man to death for cultism in Ekiti

Justice Adeniyi Familoni of the Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti, on Monday, sentenced a 24-year-old man, Segun Iwaetan, to death by hanging for membership of a secret cult.

The judge also sentenced the defendant to life imprisonment for raping a polytechnic student in the state.

The state government arraigned Iwaetan on a seven-count charge of rape, unlawful possession of firearms, and membership of a secret cult, among others.

He was also accused of burglary and theft of 50 jean trousers, 15 polo shirts, and 30 pairs of leather slippers worth over N1.8 million belonging to one Olayemi Oyerinde on January 16 this year.

The prosecutor, Albert Adeyemi, called five witnesses and tendered the defendant’s statement, medical report, search warrant, and two locally made guns as exhibits.

The defendant did not call any witnesses.

In his ruling, Justice Familoni convicted the defendant on four of the charges.

“The defendant is sentenced as follows: Conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearms, he is sentenced to 12 years imprisonment each without any option of fine, sentences are to run concurrently from the date of his arrest and detention of the defendant.

“On rape, the court sentenced the defendant to life imprisonment.

“For membership of secret cult, the sentence of this court upon you is that you be hanged by the neck until you be dead, and may the Lord have mercy on your soul.”

