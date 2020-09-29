Court sentences 29-year-old man to death for cultism in Ekiti | Ripples Nigeria
Court sentences 29-year-old man to death for cultism in Ekiti

September 29, 2020
The Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday sentenced a 29-year-old man, Gbenga Aluko, to death for cult-related activities.

Police arraigned Aluko for being a member of a prohibited society “Eiye confraternity,” contrary to Section 4 of the Secret Cult (Abolition and Prohibition) First Amendment Law No. 6, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2017.

Justice Abiodun Adesodun, who delivered the verdict, said the penalty for the offence committed and established against the accused was death.

He said: “You are hereby sentenced to death by hanging. May the Lord have mercy on your soul.”

The prosecution counsel, Julius Ajibare, had earlier told the court that on January 23, 2019, at Ado Ekiti, the convict was found to be a member of Eiye confraternity.

He said the offence was contrary to Section 4 of the Secret Cult (Abolition and Prohibition) First Amendment Law No. 6, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2017.

The prosecutor said: “In his confessional statement, Gbenga Aluko, said he and his cult members masterminded the killings of some other cult members, such as Mercy at NOVA Road, Ajagbe and Mugbagba, all in Ado Ekiti.

“He also defrauded people and pretended to be a herb seller as well as a political thug.

“He mentioned members of his gang called Supreme Eiye confraternity as Yemi Effizy, AY Pumping, Wonderful, T Black, Femi, and others.”

He called two witnesses but tendered no exhibit, while the convict who spoke through his counsel, Femi Adetoye, did not call any witness.

