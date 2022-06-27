Metro
Court sentences 4 men to death for armed robber, murder in Ekiti
The Ekiti State High Court, Ado-Ekiti, on Monday sentenced four men to death for armed robbery and murder in the state.
The convicts – Babangida Amodu, Oluwafemi Ibrahim, Ojo Ayodele, and Okunato Dada – were arraigned by the state government on October 4, 2018 for conspiracy, armed robbery and murder.
The four men were accused of robbing one Ibrahim Isiaka of his phone and N1500 while armed with guns and knives at Ijoka area of Ado Ekiti on June 7, 2018.
They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In his ruling, Justice John Adeyeye, said the prosecution had sufficiently proven its case against the defendants.
Court jails two brothers, three others for impersonation in Kaduna
He said: ‘’It is obvious that the defendants acted in concert as they all agreed to rob Ibrahim Isiaka and Mohammed Sanusi, who died as a result of the injury inflicted on him during the robbery.
“In conclusion, the prosecution has successfully proved the three counts of conspiracy to rob, armed robbery and murder preferred against them and they are each convicted accordingly in respect of each of the offences.
“Each of the defendants is cautioned and discharged in count one (conspiracy), and sentenced to death by hanging until they be dead on count two (armed robbery) and count three (murder).
“May the Lord have mercy on your souls.”
