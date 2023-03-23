Court sentences 4 men to death for armed robbery in Lagos

Justice Lateef Lawal-Akapo of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, on Thursday sentenced four men to death by hanging for armed robbery.

The quartet – Victor Chukwunonso, Ifeanyi Maduaka, Obinna Nwankwo, and Richard Nwabueze – were arraigned by the state government for armed robbery and kidnap of Mrs. Gloria Emole, the younger sister of the Managing Director of Emzor Pharmaceutical Company, Chief Ebuka Okafor on July 13, 2013.

The prosecution told the court that the defendants committed the offences on November 19, 2012, at Unity Close, Ogudu, Lagos State.

According to the prosecution, Chukwuonso was a former staff of Emzor Pharmaceutical Company.

The defendants kidnapped the victim when she was about to leave her residence and released her three days later after the payment of $70,000 by the husband.

At Wednesday’s proceeding, the judge held that the prosecution proved the charges of conspiracy, robbery, and kidnapping against the convicts beyond all reasonable doubt.

He said: “The first defendant was arrested after the IMEI number of the victim’s Nokia phone which got lost, was inserted into another phone and it brought out all the information.

“He made a confessional statement that led to the arrest of the second defendant. I have tested the statement and it passed all conditions.

“The confessional statement that the first defendant worked with the victim’s elder brother was collaborated by other witnesses.

“I rely on the confessional statement, and the guilt of the accused persons has been established.”

Justice Lawal-Akapo said the prosecution established the offences of conspiracy, armed robbery, and kidnapping against the convicts.

“ I have listened to all the allocutus by all the counsel but these are able young men who have unleashed terror on people, and they must therefore face the music.

“The defendants are sentenced to 10 years jail term each for the first count, conspiracy.

“They are also hereby sentenced to death by hanging for the second count of armed robbery, and consequently sentenced to 21 years’ imprisonment for the third count of kidnapping,” the judge added.

