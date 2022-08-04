Court sentences Akpan to death for rape, murder of job seeker, Umoren

A High Court in Akwa Ibom on Thursday sentenced Uduak Akpan to death by hanging for the murder of a job seeker, Iniubong Umoren.

Umoren, a graduate of Philosophy, University of Uyo, awaiting mobilisation for the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, was killed on April 2021, after she was tricked to believing she was going for a job interview.

More to come…

