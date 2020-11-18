Court sentences auto mechanic to death for killing lover in Ogun

The Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta, on Wednesday sentenced a 39-year-old man, Musiliu Owolabi, to death by hanging for killing his lover, Afusat Idowu.

The state’s Chief Judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, who delivered the judgment, convicted the defendant on one count charge of murder.

She said the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubts against Owolabi, an automobile mechanic, and convicted him accordingly.

The offence, according to the judge, contravened the provisions of section 319 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun 2006.

The state’s prosecution counsel, Mr. James Mafe, said the convict committed the offence on February 1, 2018, at Camp area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

He said: “Owolabi took his lover to a hotel for pleasure. A few minutes later, she complained of stomach ache and started foaming from the mouth.

“The convict took her to his vehicle and on his way he noticed she was dead. He secretly took the deceased to an uncompleted building, dug a shallow grave and buried her without disclosing to anybody.

“The convict was arrested when the younger brother of the deceased went to the police station to complain that his sister who told him she was going for a naming ceremony at Bode Olude area of the state capital never returned.

“Upon police investigation, with the help of tracking of the deceased phone, it was discovered that the convict was the last person that spoke with the deceased.

“On his arrest, he made a confessional statement to the police and took them to where he buried his lover.”

