Metro
Court sentences corps member to two years imprisonment for romance scam
The Kwara State High Court, Ilorin, on Monday sentenced a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Oyeyemi Caleb, to two years imprisonment for a romance scam.
Oyeyemi, a 21-year-old native of Odo-Owa in Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara State, was arrested by the EFCC on March 16.
The commission said Oyeyemi posed as a white online prostitute to defraud one Wilson to the tune of $100 to offer him sex.
READ ALSO: Court remands three for allegedly stealing seven refrigerators worth N1.4m
Justice Adenike Akinpelu, who delivered the verdict when hearing resumed on the case, sentenced the convict to one-year imprisonment on each of the two charges.
The sentences are to run concurrently.
She said: “The plea of guilt entered by the defendant is a total admission to the crime.”
The judge ordered that his phones and bank draft of N80,000 which he gave to the EFCC be forfeited to the Federal Government.
Victor Uzoho
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....