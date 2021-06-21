Court sentences corps member to two years imprisonment for romance scam

The Kwara State High Court, Ilorin, on Monday sentenced a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Oyeyemi Caleb, to two years imprisonment for a romance scam.

Oyeyemi, a 21-year-old native of Odo-Owa in Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara State, was arrested by the EFCC on March 16.

The commission said Oyeyemi posed as a white online prostitute to defraud one Wilson to the tune of $100 to offer him sex.

READ ALSO: Court remands three for allegedly stealing seven refrigerators worth N1.4m

Justice Adenike Akinpelu, who delivered the verdict when hearing resumed on the case, sentenced the convict to one-year imprisonment on each of the two charges.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

She said: “The plea of guilt entered by the defendant is a total admission to the crime.”

The judge ordered that his phones and bank draft of N80,000 which he gave to the EFCC be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Victor Uzoho

Join the conversation

Opinions