Court sentences ex-banker to jail for N11m ATM fraud

One Adam Kaka Adam, a former banker has been sentenced and convicted to prison over N11 million fraud.

The Maiduguri zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured the conviction on Monday.

Justice Ibrahim Jauro of the Yobe State High Court sitting in Damaturu, convicted Adam to one-year imprisonment.

The anti-graft agency prosecuted the convict on one-count of theft to the tune of N11, 657,500.00 (eleven million six hundred and fifty-seven thousand five hundred Naira).

Adam, a former service manager in charge of Vault Room and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Unity Bank Plc. Damaturu Branch, Yobe State allegedly diverted the said sum which was meant to be fed to the ATM of the branch.

READ ALSO: Bank manager sentenced five years for N27m theft

Delivering judgment on the matter Justice Jauro found Adam guilty of the offence as charged.

The convict, however, pleaded for leniency and urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

Counsel to the defendant, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed informed the court that Adam had previously been convicted for criminal misappropriation by Justice Isa Hamman Dashen of the Federal High Court, Damaturu.

Justice Jauro consequently sentenced Adam to one year imprisonment with an option of N100, 000.

Join the conversation

Opinions