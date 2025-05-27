Court sentences ex-PDP chairman’s son to 14 years in jail for subsidy fraud

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on Tuesday sentenced Mamman Ali, the son of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Ali and Christian Taylor to 14 years’ imprisonment each for N2.2 billion oil subsidy fraud.

The duo were arraigned alongside Nasaman Oil Services Limited on an amended 57-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretences, forgery, and the use of false documents by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In her ruling, Justice Dada held that the EFCC had successfully proved its case against the convicts.

She said the evidence presented by the prosecution was compelling and proved the charge against the convicts.

According to her, the actions of the convicts not only defrauded the Nigerian government but also undermined the integrity of the country’s oil subsidy programme.

The judge, thereafter, sentenced the two men to 14 years’ imprisonment each on all the counts.

She also ordered the forfeiture of identified assets and accounts linked to the fraud.

Dada equally issued a warrant for the arrest of Oluwaseun Ogunbambo and Olabisi Abdulafeez, two other suspects still at large.

During the trial, the EFCC counsel, Mr. Seiduh Atteh, presented nine witnesses through whom several compelling documents were admitted into evidence against the convicts.

The convicts testified as witnesses for the defence.

The convicts were initially standing trial before Justice Adeniyi Onigbanjo before his retirement.

The EFCC submitted that the convicts committed the offences sometime in 2011.

The commission said the duo fraudulently obtained the sum of N1.9 billion from the federal government, claiming the sum represented a subsidy accruing to Nasaman Oil Services Limited under the Petroleum Support Fund.

