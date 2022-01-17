Court sentences ex-soldier to death for armed robbery in Ekiti

Justice Lekan Ogunmoye of the Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti, on Monday, sentenced an ex-soldier, Olasoji Damilola, to death for armed robbery.

The judge also sentenced one Benson Koiki to death for the same offence.

The third defendant, Tunde Ogbesetuyi, was sentenced to life imprisonment for conspiracy and attempted robbery.

The three men were arraigned by the state government for conspiring to rob a filling station along Ikere Road, Ado Ekiti, on March 10, 2016.

They were convicted on a four-count bordering of conspiracy, attempted robbery and armed robbery.

In his ruling, the judge said the prosecution had established its case against the convicts beyond a reasonable doubt.

He said: “In all, the sole issue for determination is resolved in favour of the prosecution. In count two, the first and second defendants – Olasoji Damilola and Benson Koiki – are sentenced to death by hanging, may God almighty have mercy upon your souls.”

“In counts one, three and four, the three defendants are sentenced to life imprisonment for offences of conspiracy and attempted robbery.”

