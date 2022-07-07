Court sentences fake army general to seven years in prison for N266m fraud

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on Thursday sentenced a fake Army General, Hassan Ayinde, to seven years in prison for N266.5 million fraud.

The Economic and Crimes Commission arraigned Ayinde on a 13-count charge of obtaining money under false pretenses and forgery.

The commission alleged that the convict defrauded his victim with the name Bolarinwa Abiodun.

Ayinde also claimed that he was nominated as Chief of Army Staff by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In her ruling, Justice Taiwo sentenced the convict to seven years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

She said: “The defendant portrayed himself to be an Army General who forged the signature of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo and current President Muhammadu Buhari in defrauding and obtaining by false pretenses to the victim.

“He so perfected the scam by the level of his education, that one wonders whether such an individual should be allowed to walk scot-free. It is so sad that people like this have given our dear country a bad name.

“I hereby sentence you Bolarinwa Abiodun to seven years imprisonment without an option of fine.”

