Court sentences four men to death for murder in Rivers

The Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt, on Thursday sentenced four men to death for murder in the state.

The state government arraigned the quartet – Zakariah Dauda, Inah-Inah Edet, Sunday Pius, and Isaac Marcus – in 2008 for the murder of a woman simply identified as Esther Edomobi at her residence in Obio Okpor local government area of the state.

They were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery, and murder.

The first defendant, Dauda, was employed as a security guard by the deceased.

In his ruling, Justice Weli Chechey, held that the prosecution established its case against the convicts.

He convicted the men for stealing the deceased’s money after killing her and sentenced them to death by hanging.

The Principal State Counsel in the Rivers State Ministry of Justice, Nathaniel Mbaba, had earlier told the court that the deceased was gruesomely murdered.

The deceased’s husband, Mr. Boniface Edomobi, commended the court for delivering a sound and fair judgment on the matter.

