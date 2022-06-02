Court sentences Kwara varsity student to three years in prison for internet fraud

Justice Mohammed Sani of the Federal High Court, Ilorin, on Thursday sentenced a student of the Kwara State University, Aderibigbe Shehu, to three years in prison over internet fraud.

Shehu was one of the 30 suspected internet fraudsters arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at Malete, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State on September 19, 2021.

The commission told the court that the defendant pretended to be a United States-based widow to defraud unsuspecting victims.

READ ALSO: Court convicts five internet fraudsters in Kwara

The judge held that the prosecution had proved its case against the defendant and sentenced him to three years in prison.

He was however given an option of N982,403 fine.

Justice also ordered that the iPhone7 plus and laptop that were used to perpetrate the crime be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now