Court sentences late singer Osinachi’s husband to death by hanging

Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Wuse, on Monday sentenced Peter Nwachukwu, husband of the late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, to death by hanging.

The judge found Nwachukwu guilty of culpable homicide in connection with the death of the singer.

Osinachi passed away on April 8, 2022.

Justice Nwosu-Iheme dismissed Nwachukwu’s no-case submission, paving the way for the final verdict.

The emotionally charged case had drawn national attention, especially given Osinachi’s fame and the shocking allegations of prolonged domestic abuse leading to her death.

Nwachukwu was first arraigned on June 3, 2022, by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (OAGF).

He was arraigned on a 23-count charge of culpable homicide punishable by death, criminal intimidation, cruelty to children, and spousal battery.

During the trial, the prosecution presented 17 witnesses, among them two of the late singer’s children, who testified as the fourth and fifth prosecution witnesses (PW4 and PW5).

The government also tendered 25 documents as exhibits to support its case.

In his defence, Nwachukwu testified on his behalf, called four witnesses, and submitted four exhibits.

Before the verdict, Nwachukwu’s lawyer, Reginald Nwali, appealed for the court’s leniency and highlighted the gravity of the moment.

However, the prosecution counsel, Mrs. Aderonke Imana, urged the court to uphold the full weight of the law.

Justice Nwosu-Iheme, in a detailed ruling, sentenced Nwachukwu to death by hanging for culpable homicide.

Additionally, he got two years’ imprisonment each for Counts 2, 3, 8, 9, 12, 13, and 18; six months’ imprisonment for Count 10; and three years’ imprisonment for Count 11.

The judge also fined the convict N500,000 on Count 6 and N200,000 on Count 7.

