Court sentences man to two years imprisonment for N200m fraud in Lagos

The Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday sentenced one Temitope Awobeku to two years imprisonment for N200million fraud.

Awobeku was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a two-count charge of obtaining by false pretence.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement, said the man’s journey to prison began in December 2019 when the commission received a report that he fraudulently obtained a total sum of N200 million from 96-year-old man, Prof. Joseph Edozien and several other victims.

The offence, according to him, was contrary to Sections 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and Section 287 of the same Law.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges, setting the stage for his trial.

READ ALSO: EFCC arraigns five suspects for alleged N6m fraud

The EFCC presented two witnesses and tendered four exhibits, while the defence called one witness in court.

Justice Taiwo found the man guilty on count two of the charges and sentenced him to two years imprisonment.

He, however, gave him an option of N200, 000 fine.

The judge also ordered the 96-year-old victim be restituted before the man can enjoy the option of fine in lieu of imprisonment.

Join the conversation

Opinions