Court sentences man to 125 years in prison for N12.8m fraud | Ripples Nigeria

The Borno State High Court, Maiduguri, on Wednesday sentenced one Allen Abel to 125 years in prison for fraudulently obtaining food items valued at N12.8 million.

The court heard that Abel obtained the food items on the pretext of executing a contract for the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development’s School Feeding scheme.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the convict alongside Suleiman Adamu, Usman Adamu and Kingsley Madubuagu before Justice Aisha Kumaliya on July 2.

The quartet were arraigned on 20-count charge of forgery, possession of false documents, impersonation and obtaining by false pretence.

Abel pleaded guilty to the charges and he was convicted accordingly.

The judge later adjourned the case till September 30 for sentencing.

As the resumed hearing on Wednesday, Justice Kumaliya sentenced Abel to seven years imprisonment each on counts 1 to 6, and 9 without an option of fine and five years imprisonment each on counts 7, 8 and 11-20 respectively without an option of fine.

All sentences are to run consecutively.

