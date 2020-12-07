Court sentences man to 18 months imprisonment for $15,000 fraud

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday sentenced one Chimah Daniel Iweregbu to 18 months imprisonment for $15,000 fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Iweregbu on a three-count charge of fraud on December 4

He was accused of involvement in an online romance scam.

Prior to his arrest on August 12, the convict was on the wanted list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States.

He pleaded guilty to the charge, prompting the prosecuting counsel, Franklyn Ofoma, to ask the court to sentence him accordingly.

While reviewing the facts against the defendant, Ofoma told the court that the EFCC discovered that Iweregbu was involved in an online romance scam.

“He normally disguised as Captain Larry Pham to defraud his victims, who are mostly females.

READ ALSO: EFCC arraigns man for alleged N11m fraud

“When he was arrested by the EFCC, he admitted that he was involved in an internet scam,” the prosecutor told the court.

The defence counsel, Z.S. Makinde, urged the court to be lenient with his client, saying he was a first-time offender.

He said: “He is a father of two and his wife just gave birth.

“He has also shown remorse and at the time the offence was committed, he really wanted to marry the white lady.”

Justice Taiwo sentenced the convicts to 18 months in prison on each of the charges or an option of N100, 000.00 fine on each count.

The judge also granted the EFCC request to forfeit the iPhone and laptop recovered from the convict to the Federal Government.

Join the conversation

Opinions