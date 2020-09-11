Court sentences man to 21-year imprisonment for fraud

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on Friday sentenced a 21-year-old man, Paul Adesanya, to 21 years imprisonment for fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Adesanya for defrauding an American-based woman, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Akinwole, of the sum of N36.7million.

The commission told the court that the convict posted Akinwole’s nude pictures on social media, and thereafter reported that she committed suicide by jumping over the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, in 2017.

The EFCC counsel, Samuel Daji, said the offence was contrary to sections 1(1) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud Act; as well as sections 278 and 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

READ ALSO: EFCC arraigns banker for alleged N80m fraud

In her judgment, Justice Dada convicted Adesanya on the three-count charge filed against him by the EFCC.

She said the prosecution proved the charges against the defendant beyond reasonable doubts.

The judge said: “I hereby sentence you to 14 years’ imprisonment on counts one and two, from the date of arraignment. These sentences are to run concurrently.

“On count three, for stealing, the convict is sentenced to seven years in prison.”

Join the conversation

Opinions