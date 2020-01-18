Court sentences man to 28 years in jail over N850,000 fraud

Justice J. K. Daggard of Federal High Court, Kano has sentenced one Francis Igo to 28 years prison term for defrauding his victims of a total of N850,000.

A statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, on Friday night, said that the judgment was given on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

The EFCC, Kano Zonal Office, had levelled a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining money by trick against the convict.

“Trouble started for Igo following a petition from Dr.Aliero Shehu Usman, in which he claimed that the convict deceived him into paying the sum of N300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira) as registration fee for a proposed contract. Unknown to the petitioner, the convict had also obtained a total sum of N550, 000 (Five Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) from two other unsuspecting individuals under the same guise.

“Upon his arraignment on February 18, 2016 the convict pleaded not guilty to the five-count charge levelled against him by the Commission, thus setting the stage for his trial.

In the course of trial, prosecution counsel, Salihu Sani presented four witnesses and tendered several exhibits to prove his case.

“While acquitting the convict on count five, Justice Daggard convicted him on count one, two, three and four, sentencing him to seven years imprisonment on each, which run concurrently.

“The court further ordered the convict to make a restitution of N850,000 (Eight Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira), being the proceed of crime in favor of his victims,” Orilade said in the statement.

