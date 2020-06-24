Court sentences man to death for armed robbery

An Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta, on Wednesday, sentenced one Nurudeen Monsuru to death by hanging for armed robbery.

Monsuru, who was arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery, had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, Justice Ayokunle Rotimi-Balogun, in her judgement, said all the pieces of evidence tendered by the prosecution had convinced the court beyond a reasonable doubt that the convict committed the offences.

She subsequently sentenced Monsuru to death by hanging.

At the trial, the prosecution counsel, Mrs. Funmilayo Akinola, had told the court that the convict committed the offences on March 15, 2016, at Kere village on the Lagos/Abeokuta expressway.

She said the convict and other still at large, conspired and robbed one Fatima Adedeji and other traders of their money and phones.

