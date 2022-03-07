Court sentences man to death for armed robbery in Ogun

Justice Ayokunle Rotimi-Balogun of the Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta, on Monday sentenced one Ibrahim Kolade to death for armed robbery.

The convict was arraigned by the state government on a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery.

In his ruling, the judge held that the prosecution proved its against the defendant and convicted him accordingly.

The Senior State Counsel, Mrs .Oluwabunmi Akinola, had earlier told the court that Kolade committed the offences on December 2, 2013 at Obantoko area of Abeokuta.

Akinola said Kolade conspired with one other person still at large and robbed three persons of their phones and money at different locations on the day of the crime.

“The defendant used a motorcycle and armed with offensive weapons robbed one Mrs. Ayelabola Oluwatosin of N80,000 and two phones while she was returning from her shop.

“On the same day, he went to the shop of one Mrs. Olaotan Abisola, threatened her with a stick and cutlass and robbed her of her LG phone and N20,000 cash.

“Luck ran out on him, however, when he robbed one Miss Damilola Johnson, a student, of her Nokia phone, while she was walking home.

“The victim raised an alarm and people around ran after the motorcycle and Kolade was apprehended.”

She said the offence contravened the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under the same.

