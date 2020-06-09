Court sentences man to death for armed robbery

Justice Patricia Oduniyi of the Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta, on Tuesday, sentenced one Francis Okonkwo to death by hanging for armed robbery.

Okonkwo had pleaded not guilty to a seven-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery.

In her ruling on the case, Justice Oduniyi said that all the pieces of evidence tendered had convinced the court beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused was guilty and also committed the offences.

She, therefore, sentenced the man to death by hanging.

The prosecuting counsel, Akinola Owolabi, told the court that the convict committed the offence on March 25, 2015, at Bode Thomas Street, Olowotedo Community in Mowe area of the state.

He said the convict and his gang robbed six different houses while armed with gun and dangerous weapons.

According to Owolabi, the convict with his gang entered into the house of one Mr. Isiaka Durosimi and robbed him of his four telephones, camera, gold wristwatch and N75,000 cash.

The convict also inflicted injury on the complainants by using cutlass to cut him on his leg.

On the same day and place, the convict also entered into the apartment of one Bolarinwa Oluwole through the window and robbed them of seven telephones, gold wedding ring and N98,000 cash.

He said: “The convict was apprehended by some neighbours in the community alongside one Igwe Egede, who was part of his gang.

“Egede was seriously beaten by the community members and later died at Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta.”

