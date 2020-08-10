Court sentences man to death for blasphemy in Kano

An Upper Shari’a Court in Kano on Monday sentenced a 22-year-old man to death by hanging for blaspheming Prophet Muhammad.

The presiding judge, Khadi Aliyu Muhammad Kani, gave the verdict after finding the convict, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, guilty of blasphemy.

Sharif-Aminu was accused of committing the offence in a song he circulated via WhatsApp in March this year.

The act led to riots in the Kano metropolis with several buildings including the singer’s family home burnt down by angry protesters.

The court has also sentenced one Umar Farouq to 10-year imprisonment for making “derogatory statements about God” in public.

