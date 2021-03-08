Court sentences man to death for killing father in Akwa Ibom | Ripples Nigeria

The Akwa Ibom State High Court, Ikot Ekpene, on Monday sentenced a 31-year-old man, Edidiong Pius Ototi, to death by hanging for killing his father.

The convict had during his confessional statement at the state police command headquarters in Ikot Akpan Abia, admitted that he killed his 60-year-old father, Pius David Ototi, on November 18, 2018.

Edidiong killed his father and buried him inside a pit toilet, claiming he was a wizard.

Justice Augustine Odokwo, who delivered the judgment, convicted the young man, who is a native of Ikot Akwa in Obot Akara local government area of the state, for murder.

He held that the offence is punishable by death under section 326 (1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Akwa Ibom State 2000.

Justice Odokwo said the prosecuting team from the state’s Ministry of Justice was able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the convict committed the crime.

Edidiong had before the verdict, begged the judge to forgive him for killing his father and tamper justice with mercy.

