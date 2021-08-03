 Court sentences man to death for killing wife in Adamawa | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Metro

Court sentences man to death for killing wife in Adamawa

Published

52 seconds ago

on

Father remanded in prison custody for defiling teenage daughters at knifepoint

The Adamawa State High Court on Tuesday sentenced a 40-year-old man, Bangos Adams, to death for killing his wife and child in the state.

Justice Fatimah Ahmed Tafida, who delivered the judgment, held that the prosecution had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Bangos was guilty of the two-count charge of murder filed against him by the state government.

The convict, who is a native of Janjaba village in Gombi local government area of the state, was arraigned by the state government for killing his wife, Regina Bangos and her child, Revelation James early this year.

The prosecution told the court that the convict hit the deceased on the head with an axe and hacked the child to death with a cutlass during an argument.

READ ALSO: Adamawa police arrest 36 for kidnapping, robbery

In his confessional statement, Bangos told the court that he married his late wife after she divorced her former husband.

He said the deceased came to his house with a child from her previous marriage.

Bongos, who is a farmer, killed the victims during a disagreement over food on the day of the incident.

He fled the scene after committing the crime but later reported himself to local hunters who in turn handed him over to the police in Gombi LGA.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....