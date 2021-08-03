Court sentences man to death for killing wife in Adamawa

The Adamawa State High Court on Tuesday sentenced a 40-year-old man, Bangos Adams, to death for killing his wife and child in the state.

Justice Fatimah Ahmed Tafida, who delivered the judgment, held that the prosecution had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Bangos was guilty of the two-count charge of murder filed against him by the state government.

The convict, who is a native of Janjaba village in Gombi local government area of the state, was arraigned by the state government for killing his wife, Regina Bangos and her child, Revelation James early this year.

The prosecution told the court that the convict hit the deceased on the head with an axe and hacked the child to death with a cutlass during an argument.

In his confessional statement, Bangos told the court that he married his late wife after she divorced her former husband.

He said the deceased came to his house with a child from her previous marriage.

Bongos, who is a farmer, killed the victims during a disagreement over food on the day of the incident.

He fled the scene after committing the crime but later reported himself to local hunters who in turn handed him over to the police in Gombi LGA.

