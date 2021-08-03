Metro
Court sentences man to death for killing wife in Adamawa
The Adamawa State High Court on Tuesday sentenced a 40-year-old man, Bangos Adams, to death for killing his wife and child in the state.
Justice Fatimah Ahmed Tafida, who delivered the judgment, held that the prosecution had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Bangos was guilty of the two-count charge of murder filed against him by the state government.
The convict, who is a native of Janjaba village in Gombi local government area of the state, was arraigned by the state government for killing his wife, Regina Bangos and her child, Revelation James early this year.
The prosecution told the court that the convict hit the deceased on the head with an axe and hacked the child to death with a cutlass during an argument.
READ ALSO: Adamawa police arrest 36 for kidnapping, robbery
In his confessional statement, Bangos told the court that he married his late wife after she divorced her former husband.
He said the deceased came to his house with a child from her previous marriage.
Bongos, who is a farmer, killed the victims during a disagreement over food on the day of the incident.
He fled the scene after committing the crime but later reported himself to local hunters who in turn handed him over to the police in Gombi LGA.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....