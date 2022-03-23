Court sentences man to death for murder in Ekiti

The Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday sentenced a middle-aged man, Tumise Abraham, to death by hanging for murder.

The convict was arraigned by the state government for killing his landlady, Bukola Olanrewaju, in 2019.

Justice Monisola Abodunde, who handed out the verdict, held that the prosecution had proved its case against the defendant.

A prosecution witness told the court that Olanrewaju, a mother of three, was alone at home when Abraham sneaked into her apartment and committed the act.

After he broke into the woman’s room, threatened her with a cutlass and tied her up before carrying out the dastardly act.

“After the act, the tenant fled the house, but some of his belongings were found in the room, which suggested that he was responsible for the act,” the witness said.

The State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Julius Ajibare, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the government, called four witnesses to prove his case.

