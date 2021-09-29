Metro
Court sentences man to death for murder in Kogi
The Kogi State High Court, Lokoja, on Wednesday sentenced a middle-aged man, Danladi Ichado to death by hanging for stabbing two women to death.
Justice Nicodemus Awulu, who delivered the judgment, held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against the convict.
He said the evidence of the first prosecution witness, Rekiya Rilwan, who was an eyewitness at the scene of the crime, demolished the defendant’s alibi.
Awulu, therefore, convicted the defendant and sentenced him to death by hanging.
READ ALSO: Court rejects police move to discontinue suit against ex-Imo gov, Ohakim
Earlier in the case, the prosecution led by the Senior Legal Officer with the state’s Ministry of Justice, Inedu Opaluwa, told the court that Ichado committed the offence on June 6, 2020.
Opaluwa called six witnesses and tendered four exhibits while the defendant called one witness and gave evidence in his defence.
The prosecutor alleged that the convict attacked Rabiyetu Yusufu and Jemila Yakubu with a lethal weapon and therefore, urged the court to hold that he intended to kill the women based on the weapon he used.
He argued that with the weapon, Ichado inflicted injuries on the victims’ heads and chest, leading to their death.
Opaluwa said: “Three women – Rabiyetu Yusufu, Jemila Yakubu and Rekiya Rilwan – were going to farm on the fateful day when the defendant suddenly appeared from the bush with a face mask and pounced on them.
“The defendant initially escaped but was later caught and arraigned.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...