Court sentences man to death for murder in Kogi

The Kogi State High Court, Lokoja, on Wednesday sentenced a middle-aged man, Danladi Ichado to death by hanging for stabbing two women to death.

Justice Nicodemus Awulu, who delivered the judgment, held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against the convict.

He said the evidence of the first prosecution witness, Rekiya Rilwan, who was an eyewitness at the scene of the crime, demolished the defendant’s alibi.

Awulu, therefore, convicted the defendant and sentenced him to death by hanging.

Earlier in the case, the prosecution led by the Senior Legal Officer with the state’s Ministry of Justice, Inedu Opaluwa, told the court that Ichado committed the offence on June 6, 2020.

Opaluwa called six witnesses and tendered four exhibits while the defendant called one witness and gave evidence in his defence.

The prosecutor alleged that the convict attacked Rabiyetu Yusufu and Jemila Yakubu with a lethal weapon and therefore, urged the court to hold that he intended to kill the women based on the weapon he used.

He argued that with the weapon, Ichado inflicted injuries on the victims’ heads and chest, leading to their death.

Opaluwa said: “Three women – Rabiyetu Yusufu, Jemila Yakubu and Rekiya Rilwan – were going to farm on the fateful day when the defendant suddenly appeared from the bush with a face mask and pounced on them.

“The defendant initially escaped but was later caught and arraigned.”

