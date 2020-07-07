Court sentences man to death for murder

An Osun State High Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Tuesday sentenced a 37- year-old man, Ogunyemi Oluleke to death by hanging for murder.

Oluleke was arraigned on March 6, 2013, on a two-count charge of murder and conspiracy to murder contrary to Sections 319 and 324 of Criminal Code, Laws of Osun State.

The defendant committed the offences at Iredunmi area of Ile-Ife and at Oketase area of the same city on February 17, 2010.

He killed one Moshood Babalola by cutting off his head with a knife at Iredunmi area of Ile-Ife.

The prosecution counsel from the state’s Ministry of Justice, Tijani Adekilekun, called five witnesses and rendered several exhibits to prove the case.

Adekilekun also informed the court that one of the witnesses, Insp. Rasheedat Olanrewaju, was among the three police officers that went to a village in Agbedegbede area.

The defence counsel, Olalekan Banjo, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, saying his client was a first-time offender

Justice Adedotun Onibokun found the accused guilty of the offences and sentenced him to death by hanging.

