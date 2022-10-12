Court sentences man to life imprisonment for defiling teenager in Lagos

The Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, on Wednesday, sentenced a middle-aged man, Isiaka Adeoye, to life imprisonment for defiling a 17-year-old girl on a farm in the state.

The prosecution said the convict committed the offence on January 22, 2020, at Graceland Estate, Idimu area of the state.

The offence, according to the prosecution, contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

In her ruling, Justice Abiola Soladoye held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt and duly convicted Adeoye.

She said the testimony of the victim corroborated the evidence of the investigative police officer and medical reports tendered in court.

The judge said: “I believe the testimony of the survivor in total, as she eloquently and brilliantly told the court that the defendant had a condom on before he had sex with her.

“The survivor told the court that her aunt sent her to do some work for her at her farm where the defendant works and that the defendant sent her to fetch water. When she came back, she met the defendant drunk and he asked her if she wanted to have fun and he ended up having sex with her.



“She said it was the farm manager that reported the case to the survivor’s sister when she narrated her ordeal in the hands of the defendant.

“Evidence of the three prosecution witnesses had sufficient proof that the defendant had sexual intercourse with the survivor.

“Evidence before this court shows that the defendant forcefully had sex with the survivor as this is corroborated in the medical report that there were bruises in her private part which can be as a result of struggle between her and the defendant.

“This should serve as deterrent to others; adults should not take undue advantage of children and defile their purity.

“The defendant was busy telling lies before this court but the court is not fooled. The defendant is hereby found guilty as charged and hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.

“He should have his name written in the Lagos State Sexual Offenders Register.”

