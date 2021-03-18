 Court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping eight-year-old boy in Akwa Ibom | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping eight-year-old boy in Akwa Ibom

Published

7 hours ago

on

Court remands 51-yr-old Polytechnic lecturer for rape, murder of 13-yr-old girl

The Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo has sentenced a 40-year-old man, Aniekan Udom, to life imprisonment for raping an eight-year-old boy in Uyo, the state capital.

The court, presided over by Justice Bennett Ilaumo, on Wednesday, held that the accused, a native of Ikot Nkim, in the Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area, was guilty of rape.

The state counsel, Maria Akpan, while reading the facts of the case, told the court that the accused was caught in the act.

According to him, the accused was caught by the victim’s lesson teacher, Iniobong Nta, at the backyard of their residence at Anyan-ikot Street, off Abak Road, Uyo, as he was inserting his penis into the victim’s anus.

Akpan told the court that upon sighting Nta, the accused ran away, but was later apprehended by the police.

Read also: Court sentences man to death for killing father in Akwa Ibom

The accused, who was a neighbour of the victim’s parents, pleaded guilty to the offence, which was committed on Friday, August 28, 2020.

The police medical report confirmed that the victim was raped and that clinical evaluation indicated that he was in pain and had bruises around his anal region.

Justice Ilaumo, in his judgment, sentenced the accused to life imprisonment.

His verdict: “Upon the charge being read to the accused person and upon his guilty plea after hearing the facts as stated by the state counsel, I enquired of the accused if the facts were true and correct and he admitted that they were. I have aligned the same with Section 1 (1) (a) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law, 2020, and found that the facts align with the provision of the law therein.

“Upon the accused person’s plea, therefore, I find him guilty as charged. The sentence upon conviction for this offence is imprisonment for life.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports17 hours ago

Chelsea, Bayern cruise into Champions League quarter-finals

Premier League club, Chelsea cruised past La Liga side Atletico Madrid with a 3-0 aggregate victory in their Champions League...
Sports19 hours ago

Onuachu, Onyekuru replace Simon, Kalu in Super Eagles squad for Benin, Lesotho games

Paul Onuachu and Henry Onyekuru have been called up as replacements for two Super Eagles stars that will not be...
Sports20 hours ago

Enyimba lose away to Orlando Pirates in Confed Cup group clash

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba fell to a slim defeat against Orlando Pirates in a matchday two clash...
Gernot Rohr Gernot Rohr
Sports23 hours ago

Rohr explains Onuachu snub, Umar’s invitation for Benin, Lesotho games

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has explained why Genk forward Paul Onuachu was snubbed in the 24-man list of players...
Sports2 days ago

Man City, Real Madrid reach Champions League quarter-finals

Manchester City have advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 on aggregate in...

Latest Tech News

Latest2 hours ago

Toronto accelerator Techstar accepts Nigerian Plentywaka. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Toronto accelerator Techstar accepts Nigerian...
Latest1 day ago

Facebook to shut down Watch Party feature three years after launch. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Facebook to shut down Watch...
Latest2 days ago

Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership deal with American Fintech PayPal. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership with...
Latest3 days ago

Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
Latest3 days ago

What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?

Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
Latest3 days ago

MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine

Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.