Metro
Court sentences man to life in prison for killing father
Justice Bassey Nkanang of the Akwa Ibom State High Court, Uyo, on Wednesday sentenced a 38-year-old bricklayer, Monday Effiong Philip, to life imprisonment for killing his 68-year-old father.
Philip, a native of Mbiakpan Atan in Ibiono Ibom local government area of the state, was convicted for beating the deceased, Effiong Philip, to death after accusing him of using witchcraft to hinder his progress.
He also claimed the father prevented his wife from having a child.
Read also: Ganduje threatens bandits, cattle rustlers with death penalty, life imprisonment
The prosecution told the court that the convict on May 27, 2017, pounced on his father with deadly blows and pushed him to the ground after his wife complained about the deceased.
In his ruling, Justice Nkanang held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond every reasonable doubt and convicted the defendant accordingly.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...