Court sentences man who r*ped 4-year-old girl to 14 years imprisonment

The Apo High Court, Abuja, Wednesday sentenced Idris Ebiloma, the man who r*ped a four-year-old girl in Nigeria’s capital city to 14 years imprisonment.

The story of how the girl named Khloe was raped in her parents’ home in August 2016 went viral on social media and prompted angry reactions from Nigerians.

The development brought about the hashtag #JusticeForKhloe and people rose in unison to fight the girl’s cause.

Nollywood star, Rita Dominic, who reported the incident on her Instagram page, narrated how Ebiloma, who was 28 years at the time, raped the little girl, who was four year- and- three- month- old when the incident occurred on August 31, 2016.

According to the report shared on Instagram in July 2019, Ebiloma was working as a cook for the victim’s parents in their home in Asokoro, Abuja, when he assaulted the child.

READ ALSO: Member of criminal gang reveals how they abducted, killed 21-year-old man in Anambra

She added that when the victim’s mother reported the incident to the police, she was compelled to drop the charges against the boy.

However, the undeterred mother continued to pursue the case.

Join the conversation

Opinions