Court sentences panel beater to life imprisonment for defiling minor in Ondo

Justice Samuel Bola of the Ondo State High Court, Akure, on Tuesday, sentenced a panel beater, Modupe Oni, to life imprisonment for defiling a four-year-old girl in the state.

The convict committed the offence at Ifon, Ose local government area of the state last year.

He was arraigned by the police on a one-count charge of child defilement.

The prosecuting counsel, Oluwaseun Akeredolu, said Oni forcefully had carnal knowledge of the girl when she came to buy peanuts from his wife.

“The convict lured the victim into his room and defiled her when his wife was not at home.

READ ALSO: Court sentences man to life imprisonment for defiling minor in Ekiti

“On getting home, the victim narrated her ordeal to her parent and she was rushed to the hospital where test confirmed forceful penetration,” the prosecutor said.

He called four witnesses while the convict testified for himself.

Oni denied the allegations but the judge held that his denial was contrary to his statement to the police

He held that evidence showed that Oni committed the act and praised the victim for speaking out.

Justice Bola consequently sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Join the conversation

Opinions