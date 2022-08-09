Court sentences pastor to death over killing of seven-year-old for ritual

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court seated in Ikeja, on Tuesday, sentenced one Pastor Erinmole Adetokunbo and one Adedoyin Oyekanmi to death for killing a seven-year-old boy for ritual purposes.

The convicts, who were said to have committed the offence on June 7, 2017 at No. 6, Oke Oniburokun St., Odokekere, Ikorodu, Lagos, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The government said the duo cut off the child’s head and buried it and threw the body into a canal.

Oluwatoyin said: “The defendants have committed a heinous crime and deserve no mercy.

“They have cruelly and intentionally killed a seven-year-old boy. This deprived him and his family of a bright destiny.

“Section 222 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State imposes the death penalty for premeditated murder, and I have no hesitation in imposing the said punishment.

”I hereby sentence Adedoyin Oyekanmi and Erinwole Adetokunbo to death for killing Kazeem Rafiu. May God have mercy on your souls.”

