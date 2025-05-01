Court sentences Portable to three months in prison for assaulting police officer, resisting arrest

Nigerian street-hop singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has been sentenced to three months in prison for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

After finding Portable guilty of the felony, an Ogun State Chief Magistrate Court in the Ifo Local Government Area sentenced him to three months in prison with the possibility of a N30,000 fine.

For attacking a police officer and thwarting an arrest, Portable was found guilty of the crime when he obstructed cops trying to serve him with an arrest warrant and physically assaulted a police inspector before being taken into custody in March 2023.

According to Police Prosecutor Inspector Olumide Awoleke, Portable and others who are now at large committed the crime on the 18th day of November 2022 at 11:00 hrs in Okeosa, Ilogbo, within the Ifo Magisterial District.

The charge against the ‘Zazu’ crooner reads thus in full; “That you, Badmus Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, and others now at large, on the 18th day of November 2022 at 11:00 hrs, in Okeosa, Ilogbo, within the Ifo Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony, to wit: assault, and thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 517 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State 2006.

''That you, Habeeb Okikiola Olalomi, on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned district, did unlawfully assault one Osimosu Emmanuel Oluwafemi (male) by beating him all over his body, thereby committing an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 351 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria 2006.

‘‘That you, Badmus Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, on various occasions in the year 2022, at Okeosa, Ilogbo, within the Ifo Magisterial District, did steal some musical equipment, including a Yamaha H55 studio monitor, a complete Studio 2 interface connection cable, and an AKG P420 condenser, thereby committing an offense contrary to Sections 384 and 383 and punishable under Section 390 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State, Nigeria, 2006.”

Chief Magistrate Babajide Ilo found the singer guilty of Counts 1 and 2 in his ruling. For Count 1, he sentenced the defendant to one month in jail with a N10,000 fine option, and for Count 2, he sentenced him to two months in prison with a N20,000 fine option.

