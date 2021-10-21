Metro
Court sentences three men to death for armed robbery in Ekiti
The Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti, on Thursday sentenced three men to death by hanging for armed robbery and murder.
The convicts – Oluwole Edward (49), Kolawole Ojo, (39), and Kolawole Tope (20) – were arraigned by the police on a six-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery, and murder.
Justice Abiodun Adesodun sentenced each of the defendants to five years imprisonment without an option of fine and on counts two, four, and five.
He sentenced them to death by hanging on count six.
The Director of Public Prosecution, Julius Ajibare, told the court the convicts committed the offences between April 12, 2017, and December 5, 2017.
He said: “The convicts while armed with guns robbed one of their victims, Wasiu Ayinde, of N1, 850,000 along the Erinmope-Ayedun Ekiti Road.
“They also robbed Adamo Ayinde of N1,450,000 on Orin-Ido Ekiti Road; Liadhi Mukadam of N1,530,000 on Otun Ekiti-Ilofa Road and Alhaji Fatai Arowolo of N2,200,000 on Ayedun-Omuo Ekiti Road.”
The prosecutor told the court that the convicts ran foul of Sections 516, 402 (2), and 319(1) of the Criminal Code, CAP C16, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria.
He called five witnesses, tendered exhibits, which included statements of the victims and the convicts, as well as a petition written to the state’s Commissioner of Police, among others.
