Court sentences three to death for armed robbery in Osun

The Osun State High Court on Thursday sentenced three men to death by hanging for armed robbery.

The three men – Nuhu Jimoh, Ndubisi David and Aderibigbe Oluwasenu- were docked for robbing three banks in the state about four years ago.

They were arraigned before Justice Jide Falola on June 29, 2017, on a 10-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery, murder, illegal possession of firearms and others.

The offences were contrary to sections 6(b), 1(1) & (2)(a) and 3 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11 L.F.N, 2004, as well as section 319 of the Criminal Code Law Cap. 34 Laws of Osun State, 2002.

The prosecution counsel, Barr. Biodun Badiora, during the trial, called five witnesses and tendered about 30 Exhibits to prove his case.

He said: “The combined team of policemen from Iragbiji Police Division, Ikirun Police Patrol Team and Special Anti-robbery Squad, responded to distress calls from the scene. On getting to the scene, a gun duel ensued between the armed robbers and the policemen, and the armed gang was dislodged making them run away in different directions.

“Seven members of the armed gang were killed by the police at the scene of the crime while some others escaped with gunshots injuries.”

“Seven assorted ammunition including AK-47 gun Israeli and Russia made brought to the scene by the armed gang and a cash sum of N7,486,300.00k taken from the banks were recovered by the police.”

The judge held that the prosecution counsel has proved his case beyond reasonable doubt and convicted the men accordingly.

He sentenced the convicted men to death by hanging, and ordered that the gun recovered from the gang be forfeited to the police.

Justice Falola also directed that the money recovered from them be forfeited to the state government.

