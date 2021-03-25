Court sentences two brothers to death for armed robbery in Ondo | Ripples Nigeria

Justice Yemi Fasanmi of the Ondo State High Court, Akure, on Thursday, sentenced two brothers, Issac Sunday and Isaac Lucky, to death for armed robbery in the state.

The judge also sentenced one Ovie Nana Friday to death for the same offence.

The convicts were arraigned by the state government for conspiracy and armed robbery.

The prosecution said the trio conspired sometime in 2014 to rob residents of Ondo town of their valuables including mobile phones, cash using guns, and other dangerous weapons.

The prosecution team by Chief Legal Officer in the Ondo State Ministry of Justice, Olusegun Akeredolu called four witnesses and tendered the convicts’ confessional statements in court.

In his ruling, the judge said the prosecution has proven its case beyond all reasonable doubts and sentenced the three men to death by hanging.

