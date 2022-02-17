Court sentences two dismissed policemen to death for armed robbery

Justice Peter Kekemeke of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Thursday sentenced two dismissed policemen to death for armed robbery.

The convicts are James Ejeh and Simeon Abraham.

Police arraigned the duo on a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery in October 20, 2017.

In his judgment, Justice Kekemeke held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt by calling four witnesses.

He said the evidence before the court proved that the convicts committed the offence.

He said: “Left to me, I will say go and sin no more but it is about the law.

“It is about the law and the society. The law has placed a duty on me to carry this out.

“Countless citizens of this country cry out under the security agencies especially the police who run their guns bought with the tax payers’ money against Nigerians extorting them with impunity.

“Citizens have cried out on this dangerous trend of those people who are supposed to protect them turning against them.

“It is therefore imperative to make this serve as a deterrent to others who have the same tendencies.

“They deserve no pity therefore. In any case, I have no choice because the law tied my hands to the only sentence prescribed by law.

“I hereby sentence the first and second defendants to death.”

The judge ordered that the exhibits recovered be returned to the Federal Government and the anti- terrorism unit where the defendants served.

