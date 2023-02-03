News
Court sentences two ex-SARS operatives to death for extrajudicial killing in Rivers
Justice M.O. Okpara of the Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt, on Friday sentenced two former members of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to death by hanging for extra-judicial killing.
The Rivers State government arraigned five members of the disbanded police tactical squad for killing two men – Michael Akor and Michael Igwe – in Oyigbo, Oyigbo local area of the state in 2015.
The SARS operatives are – ASP Samuel Chigbu, Shedrack Ibibo, Magus Awuri, Ogoligo, and Olisa Emeka.
However, Chigbu and Ogoligo died in custody at the correctional centre in Port Harcourt, leaving the remaining three to continue with the trial.
Read also:Nigerian govt accuses opposition of threatening another ‘EndSARS’, spreading misinformation
In her ruling, Justice Opara held that the prosecution had sufficiently proved their case against Ibibo and Awuri and convicted them of conspiracy to murder.
She, however, discharged and acquitted Emeka on the charges.
